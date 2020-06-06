Malaika Arora Finds Happiness In This Pav Dish - Can You Guess What It Is?

Malaika Arora loves this version of Pav.

Pav is the heart and soul of Mumbai street food. There are a number of Pav dishes, each one more creative than the rest. If there's one thing Mumbai-kars swear by it has got to be their love for Pav. Some people can't do without their Vada Pav, while others love it pairing it with oodles of butter and street-style Bhaji. Some Mumbai foodies adore the Misal Pav, while others drool over juicy Keema Pav. There is one Pav dish that has caught the attention of one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood today - Malaika Arora. She posted on Instagram stories about the one Pav variety that brings her true happiness. Take a look:





"#OmelettePav=happiness," she wrote on Instagram stories sharing a picture of her favourite Pav dish. She also used the 'Stay at Home' Instagram sticker in order to encourage people to stay home during the Covid-19 crisis. Omelette Pav basically comprises a spicy and delicious omelette preparation, folded and paired with buttered Pav buns. This dish can then be paired with the chutney of choice, such as mint chutney or peanut chutney which is a popular pairing with most Pav dishes.

Malaika Arora also shared another picture of a food item that brings her true happiness - the Bundt cake. She took to Instagram to share a picture of a whole bundt cake sent to her by Fitness Bakery, which specialises in cakes that are healthy and wholesome. "Happiness in a bunt," wrote the actress on her Instagram stories. Take a look:





Apart from devouring her favourite healthy delicacies at home, Malaika Arora regularly shares tips and tricks from her fitness regime. One such trick that she shared in a video on IGTV was about how and when to drink water. She recommended sitting and sipping water throughout the day, rather than standing and drinking it. Take a look at the video:





We hope to see more such snippets from Malaika Arora's foodie and fitness diaries super soon!







