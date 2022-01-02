London-based Indian origin restaurateur Amritpal Singh Maan, a philanthropist who donated over 2 lakh meals to those needy since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, was among those who were honoured in the Queen's New Year Honours List. Mann was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to charity and the community. Most people know him as Amrit Maan, a quiet philanthropist in the Sikh and other communities who has been supporting charities and various organisations for many years. He is best known as the MD of Punjab Restaurant in London's Covent Garden area. The restaurant was founded by Maan's great-grandfather in 1946.





On his Twitter handle, Maan thanked all those people who had congratulated him on being awarded the OBE, and added, “This is for those that came before me and inspired the spirit of seva in me and the many I've worked alongside who strive to make a difference.”

Maan has donated meals worth Rs 10 crores to the British public, as well as various community events, exhibitions, and speeches, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Maan told news agency ANI that initially when he received the email notifying him of the honour, he was “stunned with disbelief”. Then he went on to add that since his family business's “ethos” selfless devotion to the community, he accepted this honour on the behalf of the generations before him who made sacrifices and took risks.





Maan founded a social venture to promote British Punjabi musicians in late 2018.





On the recognition, he added that it underlined his resolve to continue philanthropic work, and champion issues such as women's rights, social injustice, recognising British Sikh history and supporting and increasing Sikh participation in the armed forces and police force among others.





Amandeep Madra OBE, Chair, UK Punjab Heritage Association, also congratulated Maan for the honour and said that his presence in the British Sikh community had been very influential. Madra added that Maan was a role model for other business owners, and his decades of volunteer service and financial support to Sikh charities made him deserving of the national honour.