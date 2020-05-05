Restaurant Food For Migrants - NRAI Pledges To Serve The Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NRAI served more than 50 lakh meals in the month of April.

Highlights NRAI launched an initiative to feed the poor and needy.

Restaurants are serving healthy meals to homebound migrants also.

The restaurants staff has been roped in to make these healthy meals.

The Coronavirus pandemic outbreak urged masses of migrants working in big cities to move back to their hometowns, covering miles of distance on foot. Now, as the government is making arrangements to transport these migrants safely back to their homes, the restaurant fraternity has taken it upon itself to feed the home-bound migrants. NRAI (National Restaurants Association Of India) launched an initiative called #FeedThe Needy to support the poor and needy homeless people by feeding them healthy meals.





"As a responsible industry body comprising players in the food service industry, we could not have turned a blind eye to the hunger plight of the underprivileged and therefore decided to pool together our infrastructure and resources to feed the needy during the lockdown," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said in a statement to PTI.





"We received tremendous and wholehearted support from various States, several departments and multiple authorities that helped us execute this idea without much hassles," Katriar added.





According to the reports, many restaurateurs lent their restaurant premises to cook healthy meals by the restaurant staff. NRAI claimed to have served over Five Million or Fifty Lakh Meals in the month of April alone. The organisation distributed the food across the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the help of government agencies and NGOs.





NRAI is also taking measures to send healthy meals to hospital workers and police personnel who are the frontline heroes in this fight against COVID-19. Such a great act of compassion and generosity during this difficult time is commendable.









