Pasta is a dish loved by countless people across the globe. Whether it's a Fusili or a Penne, Spaghetti or Macaroni - there are so many pasta shapes cooked in a number of different styles. Coming to spaghetti, it's probably one of the most favourite pasta recipes loved by people of all age groups. From Aglio Olio-style or even when eaten with meatballs, there's no beating a delicious bowl of Spaghetti. However, the Italian-style recipe is quite different from the ones we make in our home, and a viral video shows exactly why. This viral video shows why you may have been making spaghetti wrong your entire life. Take a look:

Shared on Instagram by blogger @lifewithlilie, the video has received over 18.8 million views and 707k likes. In the viral video, we see her with a bundle of spaghetti in her hand. She is about to break the spaghetti in her hand into two halves, as is commonly done in many households. However, a voice in the background prompts her not to - one of Michael Scott's famous voiceovers from the hit sitcom 'The Office'.





"Do you break your spaghetti or keep it whole? I grew up in a Haitian household so we break it in half to make it fit into the pot lol. My Italian husband says it's a sacrilege," she explained in the caption.





Several users poured in their reactions and comments to the viral video. Netizens were divided into two groups - one who believed that spaghetti could be broken into two while others who said it was a complete no-no. "Yes break!! With kids, I've considered breaking into fourths," revealed one user while another said, "I never break it unless I'm making it for my son."





What did you think of the spaghetti viral video? Tell us in the comments below!