A fridge or refrigerator is one of the most commonly used household appliances. Whether it's used to store fresh fruits or vegetables, or simply leftover food from the previous day - refrigeration is a great way to preserve fresh produce and retain its freshness for longer. There are a number of theories and videos which explain how exactly you should organise your fridge to maintain the ingredients and condiments in an optimal way. A recently surfaced video on Twitter shows one such in-depth cleaning and organising of a fridge and its contents. The video has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform. Take a look:

The video was shared on Twitter by @OG___Crissy, and it garnered over one million views and counting. The likes on the viral post have crossed 110k and are constantly rising. In the 42-second video clip, we saw a fridge being emptied out to be cleaned with a liquid cleanser which was sprayed all over the fridge's doors. Next, each item in the fridge was neatly organised - right from the fruits to the vegetables and even milk and cheese. All the fresh produce was carefully peeled and filled into individual compartments, ready to be consumed. There were plastic holders for cartons of juices and other tetra-packed items. Everything in the fridge was properly labelled, shelved and stacked in a way that seriously impressed Twitter users.

The viral video received over 22k retweets by users, who were stunned by the organising skills of the person in the clip. Several admitted to watching the video repeatedly since it was so oddly satisfying. Others wanted to know more details about how exactly they could organise their fridge in a similar way. A few others said they probably would not have the time or patience to organise the refrigerator contents so well.

Take a look at the best reactions:

There is no dearth of viral content on the internet, and this fridge cleaning video was indeed quite mesmerising. What did you think of the viral video? Tell us in the comments below.