A fridge or refrigerator is one of the most commonly used household appliances. Whether it's used to store fresh fruits or vegetables, or simply leftover food from the previous day - refrigeration is a great way to preserve fresh produce and retain its freshness for longer. There are a number of theories and videos which explain how exactly you should organise your fridge to maintain the ingredients and condiments in an optimal way. A recently surfaced video on Twitter shows one such in-depth cleaning and organising of a fridge and its contents. The video has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform. Take a look:
At the age where this kinda stuff excites me pic.twitter.com/VEGdJykePc— ???? Cool Ass Cris ????????????????✨ (@OG____Crissy) March 30, 2021
(Also Read: Viral Video: Guests Drinking In 'Anything But Cup' At Weird Party Is Too Funny)
The video was shared on Twitter by @OG___Crissy, and it garnered over one million views and counting. The likes on the viral post have crossed 110k and are constantly rising. In the 42-second video clip, we saw a fridge being emptied out to be cleaned with a liquid cleanser which was sprayed all over the fridge's doors. Next, each item in the fridge was neatly organised - right from the fruits to the vegetables and even milk and cheese. All the fresh produce was carefully peeled and filled into individual compartments, ready to be consumed. There were plastic holders for cartons of juices and other tetra-packed items. Everything in the fridge was properly labelled, shelved and stacked in a way that seriously impressed Twitter users.
The viral video received over 22k retweets by users, who were stunned by the organising skills of the person in the clip. Several admitted to watching the video repeatedly since it was so oddly satisfying. Others wanted to know more details about how exactly they could organise their fridge in a similar way. A few others said they probably would not have the time or patience to organise the refrigerator contents so well.
Take a look at the best reactions:
my fridge : pic.twitter.com/jQXbUQnIJI— ????. (@perihelionphase) March 31, 2021
what age would you ever not be excited about this— izzy (@dullicious56) March 31, 2021
I know you've worked retail before cause that fridge was fixed perfectly— ???? (@Joshh_Pearson) March 31, 2021
This is so satisfying omg at that moment i would have just realised that i won in life— Mama Sadie????Your friendly neighborhood Witch (@bloodbornepro) March 31, 2021
Literally me too lol pic.twitter.com/ZKAmpxEoy0— Tyler Salaam Collins (@tylersalaam) March 31, 2021
This is only possible if y'all live on your own , y'all parents rearranging all this shit ????????— BIG $TAK (@ImNotSTAK) March 31, 2021
If I do this
NOBODY BETTER TOUCH MY DAMN REFRIGERATOR— Marquis (@IAmQuisB) March 31, 2021
There's at least 2 or 3 Virgo's watching this video while screaming "Exactly someone else gets it!" LOL— Robert Lee (@Doublahh) March 31, 2021
It looks clean after but I wouldn't have patience lol— FreshPrinceYuup ???? (@Fresh) March 31, 2021
This is just too organized for me. I like my fridge with a little bit of chaos lol— III.XIX (@Jasmyneeeeeee_) March 31, 2021
Taking things out of containers to put them into other containers is Psychotic. I havent reach that level of adulting yet. Its like the pointless soap/lotion dispencers for the bathroom.— ???????? (@EloyHym) March 31, 2021
I'm even getting some inspiration and motivation from this to do even better with my obsessive organisation— BSM - ????????????U N I T Y ???????????????????????? ✊????✊????✊???? (@SandraHudson84) March 31, 2021
Deeply uncomfortable w the contents of that fridge— The Maltese Sailor (@MalteseSailor) March 31, 2021
(Also Read: Viral Video Of Kid Climbing Up Fridge For A Cookie Divides The Internet)
There is no dearth of viral content on the internet, and this fridge cleaning video was indeed quite mesmerising. What did you think of the viral video? Tell us in the comments below.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.