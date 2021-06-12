Masaba Gupta has proved time and again that she can wear many hats effortlessly. From designing to acting and modelling, there is nothing much she cannot do. But we must admit that we love visiting Masaba's social media handles to get a glimpse of the lovely food posts that she shares regularly. The 32-year-old is known for her stunning designs and is also a self-confessed foodie - a fact that is evident in all her posts. From sharing healthy recipes to confessing to indulging in some cheat meals, Masaba keeps it extremely real and this is what we love about her.





In her latest Instagram Stories, the Masaba Masaba star has shown us how to rustle up a perfect breakfast that is not only healthy but will also keep us on our fitness track. In the post, Masaba Gupta shared a photo of her meal and wrote, "Gluten-free toast + unsweetened peanut butter." Well, she just proved that healthy could be yummy too because that looks delicious. If you are wondering just how you can make your version at home, you can follow this quick peanut butter recipe. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's meal here.

Masaba Gupta is on a gluten-free diet.

Masaba Gupta is known to experiment with her food choices and we saw a glimpse of this when she shared another toast recipe that is perfect for the summers and if you are a fruit lover. Sharing an image of her breakfast, she said, " Almond butter + warm toast + aam. Thank me later." We had to admit that the toast with yummy mango cubes placed over it had us rushing to the kitchen.





The actress, who has been vocal about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, said that switching to a healthier diet has helped her cope with the condition. Giving us an insight into another healthy recipe, she shared a photo of her granola recipe. Masaba Gupta's homemade granola was a sugar-free version and contained ingredients such as rolled oats, slivers of almonds, and toasted coconut mixed with coconut oil.





In a recent interaction with fans, the ace designer said that her typical breakfast includes "two uttapams, chutney, a handful of soaked almonds, 2-3 pieces of apple, a handful of grapes, black tea with ginger and lemon."





With so many lovely recipe options from Masaba Gupta's kitchen, tell us which one you are going to try first!