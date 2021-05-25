Lunar eclipse 2021 (or Chandra Grahan 2021) will be observed across the world on 26th May 2021. This is the first major celestial occurrence of the year which astronomy enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting for reasons manifold. Firstly, the lunar eclipse this year is a total lunar eclipse, which is taking place for the first time in two years. It is also called 'Blood Moon' by some due to the reddish-orange tinge that will be observed during the eclipse. Secondly, the total lunar eclipse is coinciding with a unique phenomenon also known as 'Supermoon', which occurs when the moon reaches the closest point in the Earth's orbit.

Supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date & Time Of Chandra Grahan 2021 And Where It Will Be Visible

The total lunar eclipse is scheduled to take place on 26th May 2021. It will be visible in the Eastern hemisphere, in countries such as Australia, South-East Asia, as well as some western parts of the US and South America.

The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours and 2 minutes. In India, the eclipse may be visible only in the Eastern parts of the country including cities like Kolkata. The timings of Chandra Grahan as per Indian Standard Time (IST) are from 2:17 PM to 7:19 PM. In New Delhi, the last phase of the total lunar eclipse will be visible from 7:14 PM to 7:19 PM.





Source: timeanddate.com

Why Is This Lunar Eclipse Being Called Blood Moon? | Significance Of Blood Moon

According to an explainer video by NASA, the red colour comes from sunlight which has been filtered through the earth's atmosphere. It is due to this reason that it's called a 'Blood Moon'. The exact red hue will be determined on the day of the eclipse itself, however, the quantity of dirt in the atmosphere may have an impact on the same since there have been a few volcanic eruptions recently.





Watch the full video by NASA about Blood Moon here:

Dos And Don'ts For Lunar Eclipse 2021 Or Blood Moon

It is a common myth that we must not eat or drink while the eclipse is occurring. Some also believe that the body could be exposed to harmful radiations during this period, and therefore, we must stay indoors during the eclipse. These claims are completely unscientific and must not be propagated.





Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora recommends eating when you are hungry and letting your energies heal during the period of the eclipse. "A diet of Banana and coconut water is highly recommended for the day so that the body does not have to work on digesting food constantly," says Shilpa Arora.

Experts recommend eating light and letting the system heal with drinks such as coconut water.

As for watching the eclipse, experts say that it is safe to view the lunar eclipse with our eyes. However, viewing with a telescope or binoculars would have better results.

Which Is The Next Eclipse In 2021? | Solar Eclipse 2021 In Two Weeks

A solar eclipse will follow two weeks after the total lunar eclipse. The Annular Solar Eclipse will take place on 10 June 2021. It will not be visible in India and will be seen mostly in the Northern Hemisphere in countries such as Russia, Greenland, Europe and the United States.