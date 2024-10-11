Navratri, a festival brimming with joy and devotion, honours Goddess Durga. This year, the festivities began on October 3 and will culminate with Dussehra on October 12. Devotees across the country are engaged in rituals, dance and prayer, paying homage to the goddess and her nine forms. A remarkable highlight of this year's celebrations is an extraordinary portrait of Maa Durga created entirely from grains. Shared on Reddit, the artwork features the goddess's face, meticulously crafted using various grains, including pulses, rice, kumkum and cumin. It is presented on a steel plate atop a banana leaf.





Also Read: 3 Common Navratri Foods That Might Not Be As Healthy As You Think





Surrounding the portrait are bowls filled with different types of grains. “Made Maa Durga Portrait with Grains, Happy Navratri!” the caption read.

Take a look here:

People shared their reactions in the comments section.





“OMG, you're damn talented! This is so beautiful,” a user commented.

Comment

byu/priyaburele from discussion

inindia

Another wrote, “Best post I saw on Reddit today! Happy Navratri!”

Comment

byu/priyaburele from discussion

inindia

“That's some serious talent,” read a comment.

Comment

byu/priyaburele from discussion

inindia

Someone else said, “My first instinct was, is it AI generated? Awesome art though, love it.”

Comment

byu/priyaburele from discussion

inindia

Others left comments like “stunning,” “amazing,” and “wow.”





Chef Vikas Khanna also recently shared a video on Instagram featuring his artwork of Maa Durga. He sketched the portrait while his talented team helped bring it to life. The reveal took place in a ceremony attended by his “favourite family members,” Pushpa Sabharwal and Neerja Patel.

Last year, a Pune man showcased a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created using grains and millets, in celebration of his birthday. The portrait measured 10 by 18 feet and was made with approximately 60 kg of grains. The artwork was crafted by artist Ganesh Khare and his team in 18 hours. They detailed the specific grains used, which included wheat, til, masoor daal, hari moong daal, jawar, ragi, toor daal and sarso.