Navratri, a nine-night festival celebrated by Hindus, involves a strict fast that restricts the consumption of certain foods. While many people opt for traditional Navratri foods like sabudana khichdi, these items might not be as healthy as they seem. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani reveals three popular Navratri-special foods she never eats while fasting. You would be surprised to learn how these otherwise healthy meals may not be a good addition to your fasting diet. Let's find out about them.

Here Are 3 Foods To Avoid In Navratri Fasting Diet, As Per The Expert:

1. Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana khichdi, a popular Navratri dish made with sago, is often considered a healthy option. However, it's primarily a simple carbohydrate, leading to a quick spike in blood sugar levels and subsequent energy crashes.





A healthier alternative is amaranth pancakes. Amaranth is a complete protein rich in fibre, magnesium, and other essential minerals. It provides sustained energy throughout the day and is a more balanced option compared to sabudana.

2. Coconut Water:

Coconut water is often touted as a healthy drink due to its electrolyte content. However, it's also high in sugar, which can lead to a quick energy spike and subsequent crash.





Instead of coconut water, consider consuming grated coconut or coconut flesh. These options provide healthy fats and fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer and support digestive health.

3. Fruit Bowl for Breakfast:

While fruits are undoubtedly healthy, consuming them alone for breakfast can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This can make you feel hungry again shortly after eating.





A better option is to pair fruits with a source of protein and healthy fats. You can make granola bars at home using nuts, seeds, and a little honey or maple syrup. These granola bars provide a more balanced and satisfying start to your day, keeping your blood sugar levels stable and hunger pangs at bay.







While Navratri fasting can be a healthy practice, it's important to choose the right foods to support your overall well-being. Remember, a balanced diet and mindful eating are key to maintaining good health, even during fasting periods.

