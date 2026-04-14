Maanvi Gagroo is not just known for her effortless performances on screen, but also for her unapologetic love for food. A self-confessed foodie, the actress often shares glimpses of her indulgences on social media. Her deep-rooted love for exploring flavours and enjoying meals without restraint makes her food opinions all the more relatable. Recently, Maanvi stirred up a full-blown culinary debate when she openly declared that Kolkata's food scene beats Delhi's. Sharing pictures of her foodie adventures in Kolkata, the actress simply stated, “Kolkata food > Delhi food. Discuss,” which instantly triggered reactions from food lovers in both cities.





In the opening frame, Maanvi Gagroo was seen eating what appeared to be a fish chop. The star also enjoyed a full-blown Kolkata thali featuring steamed basmati rice, basanti pulao, luchi, mutton kosha, prawn curry and shona moong dal with papad, salad and chutney. We could also see two bowls of mishti doi on the table. Next, the actress had some street-side puchka and rolls, followed by a cold beverage. At Roastery Coffee House, the actress relished their famous baked butter garlic fish with a side of creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables, including carrots, zucchini and corn. Another meal spread included items like rich mutton kosha, luchi and various vegetable and fish preparations. In between, Maanvi also had an ice lolly and momo with red chutney.





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Take a look:

In her previous Instagram post, Maanvi Gagroo tried various types of coffee. First, the actress sipped egg coffee and was pleasantly surprised, saying it's "not bad" and "actually very good". Then, she gave salted iced coffee a shot, which she wasn't initially sold on, but after a good stir, she was won over and recommended it to her followers. Lastly, the Vietnamese coffee's rich colour caught her eye.





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What do you think of Maanvi Gagroo's foodie adventures? Let us know in the comments section below.