Summer is almost on the verge of its end and so is the season for mangoes. Rightly referred to as the 'king of fruits', mangoes are in fact one of the very few things that we love about this otherwise unbearable season. In India, we find a wide variety of mangoes - langda, chausa, dussehri, amrapali and more. And we leave no chance to make the most of it. It seems to be the same for Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene. This is why she too feels sad about the fact that the 'mango season' is ending soon. The actor, who loves sharing her thoughts on social media, took to Instagram to pen her feelings about the passing mango season.





"Tu hai mera (you are mine)," Madhuri Dixit starts her note. Alongside, she also posted two pictures - the first image features her embracing a tableful of mangoes and the second image has her posing in front of some delicious mango desserts. Her note further reads, "Can't believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega (Will be waiting for the next year)." Take a look at the complete post





We could totally relate to her feeling; what about you? If you are on the same page, then we suggest, make the most of the season by loading your diet with yummy mangoes and their recipes. And to help you do so, we bring some of our favourite desserts comprising yummy mangoes. Click here for the mango-based dessert recipes.





With this, we also bring you some quick tips to preserve mangoes, so that you can keep enjoying the fruit till next summer. Click here to know more.





Enjoy mangoes till the season lasts!