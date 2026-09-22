In another massive statewide crackdown amid the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has seized and destroyed suspected adulterated and unhygienic food items worth Rs 1.36 crore.

According to an official statement issued by the administration, the special inspection drive was conducted between September 17 and September 20. The drive aimed to ensure that citizens have access to safe, quality and adulteration-free food during the festive season.

During the four-day inspection, officials inspected a total of 64 food establishments across the state, including hotels, restaurants and dhabas. After noticing critical hygiene and compliance lapses, the FDA suspended food licenses of 12 establishments and issued notice to 36 others.

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As per the official statement, the enforcement items seized or destroyed included Khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, edible oil, barfi, dried fruits, raisins, jaggery, sweets and other dairy products. The FDA seized or destroyed approximately 32,023 kg of the adulterated and unhygienic food items valued at Rs 1,36,20,735. Additionally, 1,868 kg of suspected substandard turmeric powder worth Rs 6.53 lakh was also seized in Miraj MIDC over labelling violations and quality lapses.

As part of the investigation, FDA teams in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also intercepted a major consignment of adulterated sweets arriving from Gujarat.

According to a report by ANI, Shrikant Karkade, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drugs Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, shared, "Under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, officers from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) executed a targeted raid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar near Shahnoor Dargah. Acting on confidential intelligence regarding transport trucks coming in from Gujarat, authorities intercepted and seized approximately 4,000 to 4,765 kilograms of adulterated khoya-based sweets, valued at nearly Rs 7.6 lakhs, manufactured using cheap substitutes like palm oil, vanaspati, and added sugars rather than pure dairy."

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The Joint Commissioner further stated that legal notices have been served to the transporters, manufacturers, as well as retailers involved in the matter. He further ensured that strict enforcement actions will continue across the division to protect citizens during the festive season.