Is there a better way to mark an occasion than cutting a delectable cake? Some of us show up at birthdays just to have a piece of delicious chocolate or butterscotch cake. A simple yet beautiful cake can evoke feelings of joy and comfort and this is what makes this dessert stand out from the rest. Now if you want to know what joy we were talking about then just look at Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Today is her mother Maheep Kapoor's birthday and the celebrations seem to have already begun. In the photo, shared by Shanaya Kapoor, she and her parents, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, are seen wearing matching black outfits and happily looking into the camera for a sweet birthday picture. And, of course, there is a flavoursome looking cake too on the table. Take a look:





Maheep Kapoor also shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations, including a close-up of the cake that will leave you drooling. She wrote, "Birthday celebrations going strong.

If you can't stop thinking about cake, then just bake some. Need recipes? Well, we've got you covered. Here are five delicious cake recipes because you don't need a reason to indulge in this dessert.





Try out these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.