Is there anyone who can say no to chole bhature? We think not. Well, not just us but Maheep Kapoor too agrees with us. The actor of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame has shared a video of her latest binge on Instagram Stories. The clip opened to a wholesome spread – chole and bhatura. The platter screamed yummy from miles away. Wait, there is more. Maheep wanted her fans to guess if she was in Mumbai or Delhi. She even conducted a poll on Instagram Stories, asking her fans to write something about Delhi or Mumbai. The poll was followed by a heart and a laughing emoji, hinting at the battle seen in the latest season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She can be heard saying, “What's for lunch? Yum, Yum, Yum. By the way, it's Bombay..”

Before this, Maheep Kapoor, alongside her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari enjoyed a fun lunch with Farah Khan. They visited the Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, an iconic food joint in Mumbai and savoured traditional thalis. Maheep posted a picture of her thali on Instagram Stories, which featured okra sabzi, aloo rasedar, various types of dals and curries, bajra rotis, papads, pickles, different types of farsan (snacks), a piece of dhokla, a vada, halwa, and rasmalai. Glasses of buttermilk were also spotted near the plate. Maheep captioned the picture, “Lunch with Farah Khan.” Read all about it here.

Recently, Maheep Kapoor showed us the yummy treats she had during her trip to Los Angeles. She shared a series of photos from the trip that featured her gastronomic adventures. Sharing it, she wrote, “Mentally, I'm still there.” In the first picture, Maheep was spotted holding a drink while a number of dishes were laid out in front of her. Besides her main dish, there was a plate with an assortment of sauteed/boiled vegetables along with sandwiches, a bowl of cheesy macaroni, and two fruit bowls with sliced strawberries, bananas, papaya, blueberries and more. Read on to know more.

We are already feeling hungry, gazing at Maheep's delicious lunch. Aren't you?