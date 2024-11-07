Celebrating the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan attended a movie theatre screening in Banaras, delighting fans who got super excited to see the actor in person. During his visit to Banaras, Kartik also attended the Ganga Aarti and shared glimpses from the peaceful evening on his official Instagram handle. Whenever visiting a city, Kartik does not miss out on indulging in local delights. After the aarti, Kartik headed straight to a chaat shop in Banaras.

In a viral video on Instagram, Kartik can be seen at a street chaat corner, surrounded by enthusiastic fans busy catching a glimpse or a selfie with the actor. The actor goes on to buy the snacks from the vendor himself. Kartik tried the popular tikki chaat, prepared with tikki, chhole curry, yoghurt, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, sev, spices and coriander. He also tried the famous lassi from 'Pehalwan Lassi', served in a kulhad.

Also Read:"Melbourne Is A Vibe" - A Look At Kartik Aaryan's Foodie Outing In Australia

Previously in October, Kartik went to Pune with his co-star Madhuri Dixit and the two enjoyed a plate of vada pav. In an Instagram video, Kartik shared this culinary moment, with both he and Madhuri holding a plate of vada pav, accompanied by red and green chutneys. Kartik's caption perfectly captured the joy of the occasion: "A Vada Pav Date With My Manju," along with a tag for Madhuri.

Watch the video here:



Also Read:Kartik Aaryan Enjoys A Lavish "Champions Thali In Gujarat"- Watch Video





Kartik never misses out on enjoying local chaat. During his recent visit to Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, he posted some selfies with a bowl of tangy matar chaat. Read all about it here.