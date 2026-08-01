Actress Nargis Fakhri has shared her easy green juice recipe, calling it a simple way to add fresh and nutritious ingredients to her daily routine.





In a video, Nargis prepared the drink using celery, spinach, lemon and ginger. She called celery "super healthy" and said spinach helps make you "strong". She also added lemon to the juice, which is a source of vitamin C and is often associated with skin health, and ginger, which is commonly used to support digestion.





Sharing the recipe on social media, Nargis wrote, "You're making your body a priority, one glass at a time."

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"Here's the veggie juice I made today—loaded with fresh, nourishing ingredients to help me feel energised and refreshed. It's an easy way to get more greens into my day, and I genuinely enjoy it," she added.





To make the juice, Nargis added all the ingredients along with water into a mixer and blended them well. She then squeezed some fresh lemon juice into the mixture before enjoying her homemade green juice.





Nargis is a fitness freak and has often shared the habits she follows to maintain her health and skin.





Talking about her skincare routine in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan last year, Nargis said there is no “quick fix” for healthy skin. According to her, it comes from a combination of different lifestyle choices, including good sleep, staying hydrated and eating nutritious food.





“Everybody wants a quick fix, but there's no quick fix. It's always a combination of things,” she said.





Nargis revealed that getting enough sleep plays an important role in her routine. She said she sleeps around eight hours every night and makes sure to drink enough water. She also focuses on eating foods rich in vitamins and minerals.





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The actress also shared another strict practice she follows twice a year — water fasting. She said she goes without food for nine days and consumes only water during this period.





“It's very difficult. But once I'm done, I'm telling you, you look snatched. The jawline is out, the face is glowing,” she said. However, Nargis also added that she would not recommend this method to everyone.