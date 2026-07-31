Domino's has introduced an unexpected new dessert that has already gone viral online. The pizza chain has launched an ice cream flavour inspired by its famously popular garlic and herb dipping sauce. This ice cream is prepared by combining creamy dairy ice cream with the savoury flavours of the garlicky dip. The limited-edition ice cream was recently put to the test among beachgoers in the UK. While some adventurous food lovers were curious enough to give it a try, others were far less convinced by the unusual sweet-and-savoury combination.

Domino's Takes Its 'Iconic' Dip To The Next Level

According to reports by The Sun, this unusual ice cream is made by hand-stirring the savoury dip into locally sourced dairy ingredients from Devon, UK. For those looking for an even bolder flavour experience, Domino's also offered servings topped with a drizzle of the garlic and herb sauce itself.





A spokesperson for Domino's explained that the launch was inspired by the lasting popularity of the chain's garlic and herb dip among customers.

"Our dip has become a bit of an icon in its own right, with customers finding all sorts of creative ways to enjoy it over the years," the spokesperson said. "This summer, we thought we'd go one scoop further and take it somewhere completely unexpected."





How People Are Reacting To The Unusual Ice Cream

To see how people would react to the unconventional flavour, Domino's served the ice cream on Brighton seafront. The tasting exercise aimed to find out whether beachgoers would be willing to swap their traditional summer scoops for a garlic-flavoured alternative.





Not everyone was impressed. One of the participants, Chiandra Mistry, admitted she was not a fan of the flavour. Reacting to the dessert, she said: "Oh no, it's got a garlic taste in it."





She added, "You know who would love this? My daughter. I love to tell her she likes garlic," quoted The Sun.





Also Read:KFC's New Street Food Menu Brings Indian-Inspired Flavours To UK And Ireland

Social Media Reactions To Garlic Ice Cream

Domino's also sent samples of the ice cream to several dedicated garlic and herb fans to try at home. One social media user, @cissyjones, admitted she initially believed the product might be a joke. "I thought this might be an April Fools' prank, but it's not April," she said, before noting that the ice cream genuinely tasted and smelled of garlic.











Online reactions were sharply divided. While some users expressed curiosity about the flavour, others were less enthusiastic.





"Hey, why not? I would love to try," one person commented. Another asked: "Is this real?"





One Instagram user wrote, "Whoever designed this has a special place in hell." Another commented: "This has to be some kind of crime against humanity."