The fitness icon for many, Malaika never fails to inspire us, be it her sartorial choices or her fitness and diet regime. While Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast, she is equally a foodie who just cannot resist the sight of good food. Her Instagram stories are proof of that! From cooking a south Indian feast in her kitchen to drooling over sumptuous street food like samosa and vada pav, Malaika never shies away from showing her foodie side to her 12M Instagram followers!

Her latest Instagram story too is all about that. Malaika took to Instagram to re-share a post by one of her friends who is a plant-based chef. Her friend and chef Raveena Taurani posted an Instagram story of her new recipe - a yummy-looking pesto sauce with organic sweet potato and brown rice flour. "@malaikaaroraofficial you need to come to try this," she wrote on the image. Malaika re-shared the picture and wrote, "Can't wait my dear....slurrrrppp." Take a look:

(Also Read: Malaika Arora Turns Chef To Cook A Lavish South Indian Feast For Friends (See Pics))

Doesn't it look like an absolutely delicious treat!? We don't blame Malaika for slurping! Raveena also revealed that it is made from scratch gnocchi with a creamy vegan pesto sauce along with tamari roasted almonds, mushrooms and capers. Vegan, healthy and yummy! Malaika has often advocated veganism and promoted clean eating. She is often seen eating wholesome meals comprising nuts and fruits; no wonder she knows how to combine healthy and tasty!