You can always expect an interesting food update from Malaika Arora. Her gastronomic adventures involve a variety of home-cooked treats and exotic delicacies. The actress makes sure she enjoys every season and festival with some yummy food. Let's not forget that she is a fitness enthusiast as well, who knows how to balance her indulgences with a healthy diet. Recently, Malaika relished a lip-smacking summer food combo. Can you guess the dishes? Okay, let us help you here. She devoured mangoes and scrumptious besan ke ladoo. Malaika shared a glimpse of her indulgence on Instagram Stories, showing a bowl of sliced bright yellow mangoes and another container of tasty ladoos made with besan (gram flour). Each ladoo had an almond pressed on top for garnishing. “Summer combo… mangoes n besan laddoos,” added Malaika. Take a look:





Malaika Arora is also celebrating Easter in the most delicious way possible. This morning, the star shared a snap of her indulgence, and it looks yummy. Malaika dived into hot cross buns on the occasion. Hot cross buns are considered a traditional Easter dish, made with yeast, milk, butter, and spices and dotted with raisins or other dried fruits, and baked to perfection. "Happy Easter," wrote Malaika. She also added, "Hot cross buns," with a heart. Take a look at her full story here:

Recently, Malaika Arora shared a picture of a delectable snack. Well, it was nothing but our favorite go-to childhood snack - fryums. Describing her liking for it, Malaika stated, "Love on my plate." Malaika Arora loves her desi home-cooked meals. The actress recently devoured a drool-worthy lunch at her home with her best friend Preeta Sukhtankar, who shared a few snippets of the meal. Their delectable spread featured an array of dishes, including golden brown potato wedges and a bowl full of gravy noodles, served with fresh coriander leaves. The lunch spread also had pizza. And for dessert, there were besan ke ladoo with almond toppings. Preeta added, "This - when she really feels it." The hashtags were "iykyk," "bestie," and "homemade."





On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the reality show "Moving In With Malaika."