You can always expect an interesting food update from Malaika Arora. Her gastronomic adventures involve a variety of home-cooked treats and exotic delicacies. The actress makes sure she enjoys every season and festival with some yummy food. Let's not forget that she is a fitness enthusiast as well, who knows how to balance her indulgences with a healthy diet. Recently, Malaika relished a lip-smacking summer food combo. Can you guess the dishes? Okay, let us help you here. She devoured mangoes and scrumptious besan ke ladoo. Malaika shared a glimpse of her indulgence on Instagram Stories, showing a bowl of sliced bright yellow mangoes and another container of tasty ladoos made with besan (gram flour). Each ladoo had an almond pressed on top for garnishing. “Summer combo… mangoes n besan laddoos,” added Malaika. Take a look:
Recently, Malaika Arora shared a picture of a delectable snack. Well, it was nothing but our favorite go-to childhood snack - fryums. Describing her liking for it, Malaika stated, "Love on my plate." Malaika Arora loves her desi home-cooked meals. The actress recently devoured a drool-worthy lunch at her home with her best friend Preeta Sukhtankar, who shared a few snippets of the meal. Their delectable spread featured an array of dishes, including golden brown potato wedges and a bowl full of gravy noodles, served with fresh coriander leaves. The lunch spread also had pizza. And for dessert, there were besan ke ladoo with almond toppings. Preeta added, "This - when she really feels it." The hashtags were "iykyk," "bestie," and "homemade."
On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the reality show "Moving In With Malaika."