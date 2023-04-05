Malaika Arora is a superwoman. She is an actress, model, entrepreneur, mother and many other things. Malaika dons one too many hats but for her friends, she is the best host. Haven't you taken a look at her Instagram Stories? To brief you: Malaika enjoyed a yummy lunch at her home with best friend Preeta Sukhtankar, who shared a few peek-a-boo snippets of the meal. First, Preeta shared a photograph of the dining table, in which we could only spot a bowl of chips. Alongside, she wrote, “How Malaika Arora tells you she loves you.” Re-sharing her post on her Instagram Stories, Malaika replied, “only for you my Preets.”

We bet you are wondering what delicious meals the two best friends savour. Won't keep you waiting. The spread had golden brown potato wedges, followed by a bowl filled with gravy noodles, served with fresh coriander leaves. Malaika's love for pizza needs no introduction hence, it also made its way to the lunch spread. For the dessert, the actress took a desi route and served the yummy besan ke ladoo with almond topping. Wait… the best part is yet to come. The lunch was homemade. “This - when she really feels it,” Preeta captioned the image and accompanied it with hashtags - “#iykyk, #bestie and #homemade”

Take a look:

If you keep a track of Malaika Arora's foodie uploads, you would know that the actress loves to play hostess. She once served a lavish home-cooked spread to one of her friends, and yoga enthusiast Sarvesh Shahi.

There were over five dishes on the dining table. The vegetarian spread included three sabzis, two curries, jeera rice, roti and a bowl of salad. The scrumptious spread definitely left us craving some comforting and delicious food. Read all about it here.

We must say Malaika Arora and her healthy food shenanigans have forced us to change our definition of boring homemade meals.



