‘You can take the girl out of the country, but you certainly cannot take the country out of the girl' - the statement stands true for our Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. The actress, who was previously vacationing in Azerbaijan with her girlfriends, checked into Colombo owing to some work commitments. She served as one of the judges of Mrs India INC season 4 grand finale, along with Dino Morea. After the event, Malaika devoured her all-time favourite indulgence: a thali! Best part? It was a South Indian version. Her meal consisted of a crispy paper-thin dosa in all its glory placed right in the centre and surrounded by a number of assortments in small katoris. The assortments included what looked like sambhar, tomato chutney, and a mix of vegetables among other things. With this Malaika Arora's “love for thalis” continued.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's South Indian thali in Colombo:

Before digging into her South Indian platter, Malaika Arora relished some luxurious seafood preparations in Sri Lanka. Any guesses? The actress-turned-entrepreneur even shared a glimpse of her indulgence on Instagram Stories. It was a bowl of Sri Lanka's quintessential Jaffna crab curry. While the crab meat is the most delicious of all when it is paired with a spice-loaded gravy, the flavour and experience are elevated tenfold. “Thanks for the reco chef Divesh Aswani,” Malaika Arora captioned the post.

When Malaika Arora is in Sri Lanka, “hoppers are a must.” For the unversed, hoppers are bowl-shaped pancakes prepared from fermented rice flour and coconut milk. They are cooked in small round hopper pans, and tend to come out thicker at the bottom and crispy around the edges. The hoppers can be classic when seasoned with salt and pepper or made spicy with hot fresh chili sambols.

Malaika Arora shared a photograph of the hoppers placed in a wooden basket on Instagram. “When in Sri Lanka, hoppers are a must,” read the caption of her post.

Before Colombo, Malaika Arora was having the time of her life in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital and commercial hub. Her photo dump was surely incomplete without some foodie adventure. Her meals, loaded with extra doses of cheese, looked every bit appetising.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Baku diaries.

Whether she is on vacation or occupied with work, Malaika Arora's foodie uploads never fell short.