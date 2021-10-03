Malaika Arora is known to be a foodie as much as a fitness enthusiast. If you want to learn the art of perfectly balancing clean and healthy eating, and also indulging in treats, Malaika is the one to look up to for inspiration. Making us drool yet again, Malaika dropped a couple of images of her sumptuous Saturday meal on Instagram. First, the actress indulged in some delicious kebabs. We could also see sauteed vegetables like bell pepper, carrots, beans, and cauliflower on her platter. There were French fries on the side. She captioned the image, “Table for 1”.





Soon, in another Instagram Stories, Malaika shared another image of a dessert. We could see her digging into a yummy chocolate ice cream. She wrote, “Ice cream N Saturday nite.”





Seems like it was a weekend to indulge for Malaika.





Here are the posts:

For Malaika, weekends are not just about desserts and eating what she loves. While, at times, she enjoys her weekends with delicious food, she always stresses on eating healthy. Prior to this, she relished a tangy treat on one of the Sundays. She had posted a picture of green olives on Instagram Stories. Take a look at it here.

Malaika is a self-confessed foodie who relishes everything from Italian cuisine to healthy breakfasts, lip-smacking desserts to home-made food. Earlier, this year, she had shared an image of sourdough bread that was topped with homemade jam made by her dad. Ahe captioned the post, “Delishhhhhh homemade jam by dad”. Read more about it here.





The joy of having home-cooked meal doubles for Malaika when her parents make something for her. A few days ago, she had shared a picture of a delectable meal prepared by her parents, Joyce Arora and Anil Arora. There was a plate full of rice with a chicken curry on the top of it. She captioned the image, “You guys are the bestest cooks.” Find out more about the home-cooked meal that Malaika relished here.





Guess, we all need to learn from Malaika Arora the art of balancing healthy eating with gorging on favourite treats from time to time.