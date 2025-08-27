Staying hydrated and energised is essential, especially for fitness enthusiasts like Malaika Arora. The actress recently opened up about her beverage preferences in a podcast with Soha Ali Khan. Malaika revealed that she prefers refreshing drinks like chaas and coconut water over traditional morning pick-me-ups like tea and coffee. Malaika said, “I am not a tea or coffee person at all. I have never enjoyed tea, coffee. I have always liked milk while growing up. I have never really felt like having tea, coffee. Literally, I am not someone who needs coffee right after waking up. I would rather have a nariyal paani (coconut water) or a glass of chaas (buttermilk) later in the day. I cannot answer for someone else. I genuinely feel these things.”





The actress added that she has tried the popular beverages before but didn't like their taste. “It's not like I haven't tried. I have. It doesn't agree with me. I have had coffee and I have felt awful. The taste was weird, and I felt my tummy was feeling strange. So, I figured it doesn't work for me. I love the smell of coffee, but I can't actually consume it. So, everybody is different,” Malaika concluded.







Malaika Arora often shares her foodie indulgences on social media. In her previous Instagram post, the actress revealed her monsoon favourite treats. She posted a lovely image of a tray on her Instagram stories that featured a plate full of two types of baked biscuits, as well as a full cup of tea and an empty cup.





Atop the picture, she expressed her liking for the brewing hot beverage when served with the delectable biscuits during the pleasant temperatures of the monsoon season. “The weather calls for jeera biscuits and chai,” read the side note. Read the full story here.

Malaika Arora's foodie tales are amazing. Agree?