Malaika Arora is a true-blue foodie, and her culinary escapades are indeed an absolute delight. From savouring seasonal treats to opening up about her healthy meals - the fitness enthusiast's foodie confessions are always delicious. Her latest indulgence? It is a monsoon favourite item. On her Instagram stories, Malaika posted a lovely image of a tray seemingly kept on her home's centre table. It features a plate full of two types of baked biscuits, as well as a full cup of tea and an empty cup. Atop the picture, she expressed her liking for the brewing hot beverage when served with the delectable biscuits during the pleasant temperatures of monsoon season. “The weather calls for jeera biscuits and chai,” read her note, revealing her love for simple and comforting foods.

This is not the first time when Malaika's food choices resonated with her fans. Previously, the die-hard foodie offered a peek into her comfort meal. On her Instagram Stories, the diva posted a picture of a plate full of rajma chawal (rice garnished with kidney beans curry) served alongside some masala pyaaz (spiced onions). A bowl of black olives was also spotted in a bowl right on the same table, adding a change of flavours to the spread. "Rajma chawal + pyaaz hits the spot,” she wrote. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Malaika Arora Reveals The Ingredients Of Her Healthy Morning Juice

Previously, Malaika, who is also a fitness lover, gave a hydration reminder to her Instagram community. On her IG Stories, she shared a picture of a glass on a tray, filled with what seemed to be lemon water. Following this, the tray also featured two little katoris – one with salt and the other holding a squeezed-out lime slice. She left her post captionless but didn't miss giving an essential reminder by hash-tagging the post with “Hydrate.” Read here to know more.