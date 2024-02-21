We are simply hooked to Malaika Arora's social media. Why? Well, for starters, it is all about good vibes and great food. The B-Town diva has never shied away from expressing her love for food, and as a result of this, we often get updates about her drool-worthy gastronomical adventures. Now, Malaika shared a glimpse of her favourite breakfast and it screams healthy from miles away. She dropped a picture of her breakfast on Instagram Stories. What was on the menu? An incredible 3-ingredient avocado toast. In the picture, we could see a plate with one avocado sandwich sliced in two halves. It was prepared with toasted multi-grain bread, which was layered with avocado spread and served with a fried egg in the middle. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “My current brekkie favourite…3 ingredient avocado toast.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora Begins Her "21-Day Cleanse" With This Healthy Drink - See Pic





Check out the picture of Malaika Arora's favourite breakfast here:

Here Are 5 Avocado Breakfast Recipes To Try:

1. Classic avocado toast

How would you react if we told you that you can prepare your breakfast in just 10 minutes? Surprised? Well, don't be - all you need is avocadoes, bread, olive oil and seasoning. Here is the easiest recipe for classic avocado toast.

2. Avocado feta cheese toast

This out-of-the-box four-ingredient recipe will make your tummy do the happy dance. All you need is sliced avocado, sourdough, feta cheese and fried eggs. With just these ingredients, you can whip yourself a cafe-style avocado toast. Click here for the recipe.

3. Avocado chia toast

If this doesn't scream healthy we don't know what does. This has to be one of the most nutritious recipes on the list. The best part is that it also takes only 10 minutes to prepare. Here is your recipe.

4. Grated egg avocado toast

For the love of eggs, presenting you with grated egg avocado toast. If you find it hard to imagine your mornings without eggs then this recipe is made only for you. This requires a little spin and you have your delicious breakfast ready. Check out the recipe here.

5. Whole wheat avocado toast

TBH, this is nothing less than a treat for all the fitness enthusiasts out there. If you are on the lookout for the healthiest breakfast option then you only need to devote your 20 minutes in the morning and can enjoy this whole wheat avocado toast. What are you waiting for? Take a look at the recipe here.



