The second wave of COVID-19 has seen an unprecedented rise of infections in India. Bollywood celebrities too are doing their bit by helping amplify the requests of patients and their families. Malaika Arora too is one such celebrity who has shared plenty of posts on social media about dealing with the impact of COVID-19 through yoga. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed will show you how much the diva believes in Yoga as a practice. But the secret to Malaika Arora's fitness is not just plenty of exercise, but also a healthy diet. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of some yummy healthy treats sent over by her friend. Take a look:

"Divya Chablani ur a sweet heart," wrote Malaika Arora in her Instagram story thanking her friend for sending over the vegan treats. In the picture that she shared, we could see two disposable boxes with different labels on them. While one read, 'Almond+Gur', the other was 'Walnut+Gur'. They seemed to be a box of homemade preserve or snack which were made exclusively for Malaika Arora. While almond and walnuts are known to be excellent for weight loss, Gur is rich in iron. The nutty treats were completely guilt-free and could be binged on to the heart's content.

What a great way to satiate the sweet tooth and load up on good health too! Malaika Arora follows the vegan diet and also cooks some healthy treats in her own kitchen every now and then. Take a look at some of her foodie posts here:

We hope to see more such healthy and tasty treats from Malaika Arora's kitchens! What did you think of the post by the actress? Tell us in the comments below.