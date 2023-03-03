Malaika Arora is one of the biggest food lovers on Instagram. The actress regularly shares some delicious glimpses of food that she enjoys in her daily schedule. The diva is a fan of home-cooked food and often enjoys ghar ka khana courtesy of her mother Joyce Arora. On Thursday, March 2nd, the Arora family had much reason to celebrate as Malaika Arora's mom Joyce Arora turned 70. Wishes poured in from all over the film fraternity for Arora. The Aroras even hosted a big bash filled with good food, amazing decorations and live music. The three-tier birthday cake for Joyce Arora clearly stole the show. Take a look:

(Also Read: Malaika Arora's Breakfast Snack Includes This Popular South Indian Delight)





Malaika Arora's mother's birthday party was attended by both Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, close friends of the family. They shared some wonderful snippets of the foodie bash on their Instagram stories. "Happy 70th birthday Aunty Joyce," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the story. "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," added Kareena. In the pictures, we could see her cutting an amazing birthday cake, decorated with white fondant and some stunning white decorations. There were also balloons and some stunning decorations kept on the side.

It seemed that Malaika Arora left no stone unturned for her mother's 70th birthday bash. In other stories that she shared on Instagram, we could see some glimpses of the long table laid out with custom-made placards, cutlery and placeholders. There was also a lavish three-course Italian menu that was part of her 70th birthday celebrations. Dishes like avocado salad, stuffed Zucchini, Truffle Burrata, Satay chicken and more were part of the Entrees section. Meanwhile, the mains had Italian favourites like Mixed Mushroom Risotto, Eggplant Parmigiana and more. Australian Lamb chops and BBQ Roast pork belly also made an appearance on the lavish menu. Take a look here:

(Also Read: Malaika Arora Is "Cooking Something Exciting" In Her Kitchen; Can You Guess What?)





Here's hoping to see more glimpses of the foodie celebrations in the Arora family's lives! What did you think of the foodie birthday bash? Tell us in the comments.