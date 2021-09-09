Malaika Arora is one celebrity who never fails to impress her fans and followers with her fitness routine. Over the years, she has become an inspiration for many to stay fit, practice yoga and eat a healthy balanced diet. However, every now and then, the diva lets her foodie side take over and indulge in some hearty meals. That's not all. She also keeps keeps sharing glimpses of it all on Instagram. Her recent stories on Instagram are proof of that.





She recently took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into what her friend cooked for her to lunch. And we must say, the meal looked delicious. In the first story, she shared a photo of her friend and wrote, "My lovely @pressynathan working her magic in my kitchen....can't wait for my lunch." Take a look at the story:

In her next story, the actress revealed her oh-so-yummy indulgence, which will surely make you drool. With a bowl of delicious creamy curd rice and another bowl of what seems to be a South Indian-style curry, Malaika's lunch truly looked heavenly. Alongside the image of her meal, she wrote, "@pressynathan you have outdone yourself, your amma is so so proud of you...now please publish a recipe book ASAP." Take a look:

Like us, did these yummy South Indian delicacies make you hungry too? Let us know in the comments below.