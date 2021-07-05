If you follow a diet or try to follow a healthy lifestyle, you know how difficult it can be to manage the calories and control the cravings. Most of us want to stay fit and healthy, and for that, we must start our day with exercise, detox drinks and a light breakfast. While there are many low-calorie foods that we try to include in our daily diet, it can be difficult to control our cravings. From the delicious cakes, pastries to spicy lip-smacking noodles, burgers and pasta - all these foods are what we miss when on a diet. But sometimes, we can definitely indulge in the goodness of these sugary and fried foods. And the same seems to be the case with Malaika Arora!





Malaika Arora is a known fitness enthusiast. Along with that, the actress is heavily into following a healthy lifestyle full of nutritious foods. She is known to share glimpses from her life on Instagram, and recently the actress shared a photo of yummy doughnuts and a delectable chocolate cake. On one of her stories she wrote "Death by donuts" while on another she added heart emojis. Take a look:

Malaika Arora Instagram story

Malaika Arora Instagram story on cake





We are sure that these sugary foods must have made you hungry as well. So next time when you are baking, make this delicious chocolate cake and fluffy doughnuts easily at your home.





Earlier on her Instagram, Malaika also shared her detox drink made out of spinach, celery, ginger and apple. Now, this combination indeed sounds yummy. If you also want to make some detox drinks easily at your home, click here for recipes.










