Weddings are one of the most memorable moments in the lives of couples. Indian weddings especially are a grand affair, with a plethora of aspects that are taken into consideration - the guest list, the decor, the couple's couture and even the food. A lavish buffet spread is assumed to be there at every wedding, with a multiple-course meal and plenty of cuisine options. What would your reaction be if a wedding you went to had only salad served for guests? This was exactly what happened to a 36-year-old man attending his old friend Sara's wedding. He was surprised to see just a salad served as the main meal, and he decided to order pizza for himself instead.





The post was shared on Reddit by user u/pizzaweddingthrow. He narrated the whole incident and ask for the Reddit user's opinions on whether he did the right thing or not. First, he explained that the wedding was an eight-hour event comprising the ceremony itself and a reception afterward. Then, he said that he had to take his medication and that required him to eat food. It was then that he found out that the wedding was vegetarian and salad was going to be the only thing served, with a side of corn and broccoli. "The whole event was going to be over 8 hours and I knew there was no way a small salad and a few tablespoons of corn and broccoli were going to hold me over(I'm 6'2)," he wrote in his post.

Thus, he decided to take matters into his own hand and order pizza for himself and eat it outside in his car. Word spread and at least 12 other wedding guests too joined in his plan to eat pizza in his car. It would all have gone smoothly until the bride Sara couldn't find her groom and found him eating pizza too. "Nobody really seemed to notice anything until Sara couldn't find the groom anywhere. She had her mom help her find him and as you can guess she found him out by my car eating pizza," the man revealed.





Reddit users reacted to the post and voted about whether or not the 36-year-old did the right thing. Most people agreed that he was in the right for ordering pizza. A debate ensued in the comments on the fact that the couple was using the term 'vegetarian' as an excuse for serving less food. Several others said that they could have served a number of other things that were also vegetarian so that the Reddit user wouldn't have had to order pizza to fill himself up.





What did you think of the hilarious yet bizarre incident shared on Reddit? Have you ever been to such a wedding? Tell us what you think in the comments below.