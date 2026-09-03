Social media is flooded with AI-generated videos, and one segment of them focuses on "unhygienic Indian street food". Some of these videos may look real, with viewers unfamiliar with India being duped into thinking this reflects the reality of street food in the country. Calling out such fake videos, Kristen Fischer, an American woman living in India, spoke about how they are harming India's image abroad.





She was referring to one such video in which an AI-generated street food vendor can be seen rolling out rotis on his bare stomach.





In the caption, Fischer said, "The original video got 28M views. This is the garbage that millions of people are seeing on social media about India."

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She added, "This video is not even real; it is AI. Someone intentionally had this video made to give India a bad name."





Expressing her frustration over the video, she said, "As a foreigner living in India, I hear it all the time... India is so filthy, why do you live there? Because what you see online is not what India is actually like. I would be so annoyed as an Indian if this is all that was being presented about my country."











Several viewers expressed their appreciation for Fischer for calling out the fake video.





One wrote, "Thanks @kristenfischer3 for saying it loud to the rest of the World."





Another added, "Thank you for bringing this topic."





A third said, "It's great that you are showing what India is really about."





One user commented, "Thank you so much for your response and respect for our country."





Another chimed in, "Kudos to you for sharing the reality."