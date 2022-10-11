We just love devouring yummy foods during those long train journeys, don't we? In fact, there is something so comforting about those railway-style cutlets and sandwiches that make us fall for them time and again. But it seems the experience didn't go well with a person from Mumbai recently. He found a paper inside the samosa he had in the train heading from Mumbai to Lucknow. The person, named Aji Kumar, recently took to Twitter to share a post with a collage of pictures featuring broken samosa with a piece of yellow coloured paper in it. The paper seems like a portion of a wrapper that got mixed with the dough of the snack while being prepared.





"Please look at the yellow paper inside the somosa...It's served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 - Bandra Lucknow train..." the person wrote alongside. He added (sarcastically), "What a hygienic food being supplied by the pantry provided by IRCTC."





Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

















The post in no time took the internet by storm and people started reacting to it strongly. "Upar se samose ki packing sune hoge, aaj aaloo filling ki andar ki packing bhi dikha diya IRCTC ne (Heard about samosa being packed from outside. For the first time, we got to see the aloo filling with a wrap- courtesy, IRCTC)," a tweet read. Another comment read, "IRCTC is trying to introduce their own fortune cookies with Indian twist!" A third comment read, "Untrustworthy attitude of @IRCTCofficial personal in food division will never change. They still charge for food without receipts. No rate chart and low quality, tasteless food in literally every train."





However, IRCTC was prompt enough to react to the incident and wrote to the complainant, apologising, "Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share PNR and mobile no in DM."





For the unversed, IRCTC resumed serving cooked meals in trains from February 14, 2022. Prior to that, the service was stalled owing to the pandemic and restrictions by the administration.