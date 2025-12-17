AI videos have a strange way of blurring the line between real and unreal. One scroll and you are watching something that looks totally believable, until you pause and think twice. From impossible street food hacks to futuristic kitchens, AI-generated clips are everywhere. And the latest one doing the rounds online involves something Indians take very seriously – parathas.





The video shows a man standing in front of a vending machine. But this is no regular snack dispenser. The screen lights up with options like aloo paratha, methi paratha, paneer paratha and more. Just like ordering coffee, he taps his choice and waits.





Inside the machine, the process begins. A ball of dough drops neatly onto a flat surface. It is rolled out evenly. Soon after, a filling is poured right in the centre. The setup looks clean, mechanical and oddly satisfying to watch. The paratha is then cooked evenly on both sides.

Once cooked, the paratha slides out onto a plate. A generous dollop of butter melts on top, completing the visual. Towards the end of the video, the man picks it up and takes a bite, clearly enjoying it.

The clip has left viewers amused.





Many users wrote, “AI ka best use. (This is the best use of AI.)”





Someone else asked, “Kese pta ki dough and allu masala fresh hai? (How do we know if the dough and aloo masala are fresh?)”





A foodie questioned, “Yeh ghar pe laa sakte hai kya? (Can we bring this home?)”





Several others enquired, “Is this for real?”





“Jo hath se Banta hai usmai banane wale ke bhav hote hai (Food made by hand carries the emotions of the person who cooks it),” read one comment





Meanwhile, another person claimed, “Definitely fake, it gave him a steel plate.”





Is this the future of fast food or just another clever AI creation? Either way, watching a paratha come out of a vending machine is not something you see every day.