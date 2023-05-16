The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has opened up a whole new range of possibilities for us. We can now compose music, create write-ups and even make videos with the help of these amazing AI tools. Recently, an advertising company used AI to create a commercial for a fictitious beer brand. The entire video was created virtually without using any real people in it. And now, an artist named Sid G has made a hilarious clip showing some of the world's most famous musicians and singers making samosas! Watch the viral video here:

The video shared by @toosid recreated a scene from a bustling market with multiple street vendors and bright lights. We could spot a close-up of a halwai store where the preparation of multiple sweets and snacks was ongoing. The hilarious part was seeing some of our favourite singers making samosas with their own hands! There was Drake, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Kanye West and Post Malone. Female singers like Rihanna and Beyonce also made an appearance in the AI-generated video. The clip seemed quite realistic and the funny situation in which these celebrities were featured left the internet in splits.

The AI-generated video by the artist went viral in a span of a couple of days. It raked in over 2.7 million views and 297k likes, along with hundreds of comments. "Drake samose khaane late aaya to sabne usse bohot grief diya, fir weekend aur bhi late aaya," read the caption to the post. A number of users also reacted to the hilarious situation of world-famous singers making samosas at a street shop. "Imagine kanye go 'itni si chutney me do samose khau mai,'"commented one user. "Weeknd bhaiya ek plate samosa dena," laughed another one. "This is so dope!! The Weeknd just looks look like a guy named Kunal or Nikhil," reacted another user.

What did you think of the AI-generated video featuring singers making samosa? Tell us in the comments.