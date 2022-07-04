India is a land of diversity and so is its food. Every region of the country has an extensive range of unique dishes to offer. And we love exploring it all. It seems to be the same for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his recent tour to Hyderabad, Prime Minister Modi indulged in some regional delicacies. He was joined by Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders for a two-day BJP national executive committee meeting (held in Hyderabad). According to a PTI report, "Though the delegates attending the meeting have been enjoying five-star hospitality for the last two days, the Telangana BJP chose to introduce them to the specialised Telangana food items, BJP sources said."





Reportedly, home chef G Yadamma from Karimnagar district of Telangana was given the charge of preparing a home-style full-course regional menu for the leaders. Yadamma led a six-member team who prepared as many as 50 different dishes to treat Prime Minister Modi and others. According to a BJP press release, "Apart from items served for the lunch, even snacks, sweets and desserts were prepared, Telangana style."





Let's take a look at the main course served to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. The meal comprised:

Tomato-beans curry

Aloo kurma (potato gravy)

Bagara baingan (spicy brinjal)

Ivy gourd-coconut fry

Okra- cashew and groundnut fry

Ridge gourd fry with meal-maker flakes

Methi-moong dal fry

Mango dal

Biryani

Pulihora

Pudina rice

White rice

Curd rice

Gongura pickle

Cucumber chutney

Tomato chutney

Bottle gourd chutney.

Similarly, snacks included 'Gaarelu' made of moong dal, sakinaalu, makka gudaalu and sarva pindi with various chutneys prepared with tomato, groundnut, coconut and chillis, the PTI report further states.