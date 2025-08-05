Manisha Koirala recently wandered through the vibrant streets of London. What she garnered was a melange of flavours blending cultural delights from across the world. On Instagram, the Bollywood actress has now offered a delectable insight into her culinary adventures with a series of pictures. The carousel began with Manisha sipping from an iced watermelon mojito beautifully garnished with mint leaves. She captioned her post as "And the food!!! Easily one of the absolute highlights of this trip. I found myself appreciating fusion Indian cuisine more than ever before, and what a delicious surprise that was!"





In the following photos, the Dil Se actress was seen posing at various eateries of the country, and also shared mouth-watering photos of the food she enjoyed there. In the caption, she continued, "From the bold, fiery flavours at Fatt Pundit, to the inventive dishes at The Cinnamon Collection, thanks to chef Santosh Shah, we went there and were delighted!!!, to Dr Amir Khan's unforgettable home-cooked spicy fish curry-each meal was a total win!"





Manisha added, "Dishoom stole my heart with its nostalgic charm- so reminiscent of a Mumbai local café, especially with that comforting bun maska. The breakfast spread at St. James' Court, A Taj Hotel, was, as always, fabulous and indulgent. The Nepali feast at the Nepali Embassy was packed with flavour and warmth-truly felt like a taste of home."

The Bombay actress was also seen posing with the eminent chefs and other staff of those eateries, and the pictures radiated their pure happiness. She further shared, "The Japanese gems blew me away- ROKA London served up some of the most incredible modern flavours, and Kai Mayfair was elegant, refined, and just delicious. And what's a trip to the UK without some proper fish and chips at a cosy local pub? Crispy, golden, and absolutely satisfying-British comfort food at its best."

The carousel ended with a video of the actress all set to dive into a hot chocolate brownie ice cream. She was seen seated inside the food joint, where someone opposite her recorded the moment as the waiter poured hot chocolate syrup over the ice cream and brownie. The actress even flaunted her huge smile at the end.





"And of course, the glam side of London didn't hold back- Broadwick Soho was all style and sparkle, and at The Dorchester, I had the surreal pleasure of sitting just beneath the portrait of the ever-glamorous Elizabeth Taylor. Pure old-school Hollywood magic in the heart of London," she concluded.





This is not the first time that the actress has made her social media community a part of her culinary journey. A week back, she dropped a couple of moments of her enjoying a delicious caramel-flavoured slice of cake, alongside a warm cup of tea. Click here to read the full story.





We are utterly obsessed with Manisha's foodie journey in the UK. Aren't you?