Manisha Koirala often opts for clean and mindful eating. But let us be real - on a rainy day, who can resist a comforting cup of tea and a little dessert indulgence? Certainly not a foodie like her. In a recent Instagram post, the Heeramandi actress shared a couple of snaps from her cosy day out.





The first photo showed Manisha sitting inside a charming vintage-style cafe with luxe vibes. She was all set to enjoy a delicious slice of cake, which looked like it was caramel-flavoured. Also on the table? A warm cup of tea, which she was seen sipping in the following frames.





Sharing her joy about the place and her treats, she captioned the post, "Rain tapping the windows, warmth in my hands, and sweetness on my plate. Nothing beats a rainy day at my favourite cafe with a cup of tea and a slice of cake."







Also Read: 6 Healthy Green Drinks Our Favourite Celebs Swear By





In another recent foodie post, Manisha Koirala was spotted outdoors, happily munching on a box full of fresh strawberries. Her radiant smile after taking a bite says it all - she was loving every bit of it. In her caption, she reflected on the beauty of simple pleasures in life. A part of her note read, "Sometimes, the richest moments come in the quietest spaces."

Before that, Manisha Koirala gave us major fitness inspiration with a lunch post featuring a wholesome green salad. The picture showcased a bowl filled with chopped lettuce, cucumber and cherry tomatoes. Though the dressing was not clearly visible, we could spot a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil along with salt and pepper nearby. A few half-cut boiled eggs peeked out from the background too. The text attached to the post read, "My toughest nutritionist @rachnarestores allowing only this lunch... Let's hope I can keep this up!" Click here to read more.





Manisha Koirala and her foodie delights? Definitely a treat for the eyes.