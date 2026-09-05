Tukaram Mundhe has been grabbing headlines since taking charge as the Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Known for his strict approach to food safety, Tukaram has been leading an extensive crackdown on food businesses across the state, with his teams conducting thousands of raids and inspections. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now praised the officer for his work, highlighting how simply carrying out one's responsibilities honestly has become something that surprises people today.





In a conversation with ANI, Manoj discussed how we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete “honesty” and “dedication” often surprises people. “A police officer, or, let's say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” the actor said.





He added, “This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where we, as a society, have reached.” From checking hygiene standards at eateries to acting against food adulteration, expired products and other violations, Tukaram's enforcement drive has brought food safety into the spotlight.

Also Read: In A First, Maharashtra Food Safety Chief Tukaram Mundhe Announces Festival Special Year-Round Surveillance





Tukaram Mundhe's food safety drive has caught the attention of several other celebrities as well. A few days ago, Twinkle Khanna gave the ongoing crackdown her own humorous spin, sharing a witty post inspired by Mundhe's inspections.

Also Read: 'I Am No Celebrity': Tukaram Mundhe Shares His 'Only Interest' As Maharashtra Food Safety Chief





In her signature style, she imagined what might happen if the food safety raid reached her kitchen.