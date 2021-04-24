We are all guilty of skipping meals when we are too excited about a new project or just overburdened with work. If you thought that it was just regular people like us who had to deal with such issues, then you are wrong. According to a new post, even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is just like the rest of us in this regard. Mark recently shared on social media that he often tends to skip meals or even forgets to eat in between work. On Friday, he wrote, "Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?" He added, "Keeps happening. I think I've lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire)."

While this came as a surprise to many, it was not Mark's confession that got the Internet talking. It was, in fact, this father's innocent question that won everyone over. "Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?" Edward Zuckerberg asked. Facebook users could immediately relate to his response given that we all have had our parents worrying about our diet and eating patterns at some point in our lives. Replying to his father, Mark wrote, "Aww thanks but I just need to stop forgetting to eat."

Several users related to this conversation between the father and son. A user, Katarina Bulic, said, "So nice of you! My parents do it too! And, Mark the answer is yes," confirming that she too ended up skipping meals. Another user, Paige Dansinger, said that this was a common occurrence with patients. She wrote, "Exactly what my parents do."

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's Chief Operating Officer, however, was not one to skip meals. She said, "No. As my father said to me a long time ago, the only thing he never has to write down to remember is to eat." Many others could not hide their love for food. A user, Jocelyn Edele, "Sometimes I forget what I'm doing because all I want to do is eat meals... we are not the same." Seconding her, John Paulo, a user commented, "I get so excited eating meals that I forget what I'm working on."

Take a look at the reactions:

Although Mark Zuckerberg's post went viral and was relatable for many, skipping meals is not a practice which nutritionists or experts recommend. Thus, it is important to eat meals at the right time in order to keep us away from bingeing at odd hours.

