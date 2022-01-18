Apart from being an ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is a hardcore foodie. She advocates clean eating habits. And, at times, she also shares glimpses from her healthy meal diaries. Today, Masaba decided to talk about safed petha juice. Masaba posted a snapshot of a glass filled with the juice on Instagram Stories and wrote about its benefits. Masaba said that she often ends up asking herself this – “Are we uselessly chasing weight loss, when we should actually be chasing an alkaline body?”





(Also Read: Masaba Gupta's "Recovery Plan" Is The Motivation We All Need)





Masaba Gupta further explained that Ayurveda “pushes you to have an alkaline system. And, it does wonders”. She compared it with the benefits of having safed petha (Winter melon, Ash gourd) juice on an empty stomach. Masaba went to add, “I am a pitta type and I break my fast with it now.” Listing the benefits of the juice, Masaba said that the drink is a diuretic and helps relieve sciatica pain. It also cleans the small and large intestines and has anti-ageing properties. Best part? It cools the body. She then advised, “Drink as is or with a pinch of black jaggery or salt. See if it works.” Masaba also added the hashtag “Masaba swears by,” to her Stories.





Take a look:

Seems like Masaba Gupta has been consuming all things healthy of late. On Sunday, she shared a picture of jujube fruit on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the post as, “Ber, jujube fruit or Chinese date - call whatever you want - many names, many benefits.” The designer explained the benefits of the first which include sound sleep, better digestion, anti-inflammatory properties, and vitamins B and C (glowing skin). She stated, “It's a blood purifier, contains 18 of the 24 essential amino acids the body needs to stay healthy and helps reduce stress. It's in season now and eating seasonal fruit is the best thing you can do for your body.”

(Also Read: Revealed! Masaba Gupta Shares Her Diet And Healthy Indulgences; Take Notes)





Healthy juices make Masaba Gupta happy. And, we have proof. Some days back, she dropped a picture of her healthy glass of drink. Masaba simply captioned it saying, “Warm water, lemon, basil seeds (sabja)."