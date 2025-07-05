Masaba Gupta is a health-conscious eater and often delights her fanbase with sneak peeks into her food diaries. Her latest indulgence? A delicious yet healthy ragi waffle. In a picture shared on her Instagram stories, we get to see a plate featuring a special waffle that looks every bit scrumptious. With the fashion designer's caption below the photo - “Team Ragi Waffle”, we get to know that the key ingredient in her dish was the gluten-free ragi flour. To add to its richness, the sweet delight was topped with chopped mango slices and blueberries. Altogether, Masaba's platter left us hungry for a similarly wholesome treat. Take a look here:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Reveals What She Eats On A "Really Good" Day, Follows The "80/20 Rule"





This is not the first time Masaba Gupta has showcased her foodie delights on her social media handles, subtly rooting for its benefits. Previously, she made her fans a part of her kitchen experiment and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. The fashionista whipped up a batch of homemade almond butter and gave a close-up of the same, filling a small bowl. She captioned it by writing, "Made almond butter this morning for my daughter, and I'm never eating the crap we're served out of a bottle again! So simple and delicious." Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Masaba Gupta was seen kicking off her weekend on a healthy note. The star shared a picture of the dessert she was baking on her Instagram stories. And it was the scrumptious Apple Crumble, topped with a bubbly, crunchy, golden topping of what seems to be oats.“Made Apple Crumble because such is life,” she wrote in the caption. Further, while tagging celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, Gupta asked, “Who am I?” Read on to know more.





We are drooling over Masaba Gupta's foodie diaries. Aren't you?

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Made A Special Treat For Daughter's 8-Month Birthday