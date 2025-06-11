Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcomed daughter Matara last year. The little munchkin is celebrating her 8-month birthday today, and it is indeed a special occasion for the parents. It is no secret that Masaba is a strict connoisseur of healthy and nutritious eating habits. No wonder, she prioritises the same for her little one too. So on Matara's special day, Masaba prepared a nourishing dessert for her. It was a delicious popsicle made from dragon fruit and pomegranate. Masaba shared a picture of the wholesome and glazed fruity delight on her Instagram Stories, and it looked absolutely delicious. Her side note read, “Matara's 8-month birthday = Made Dragon fruit and pomegranate popsicles.”





Masaba Gupta doesn't shy away from posting about her foodie adventures on social media. Last month, the designer went to Bengaluru and offered a sneak peek of her culinary diaries from the destination. One photo from the carousel featured a bunch of raw mangoes arranged on a table. Given the intense summer temperatures, the sight of these juicy mangoes left us craving for some. On another page, Masaba indulged in a full-fledged main course. On the menu, there were three bowls: Hakka noodles garnished with a myriad of veggies, including spring onions, sliced carrots and diced onions, Thai chilli lotus stem topped with white sesame seeds and a mouth-watering plate of roasted chicken served with spring onions. Click here to know more.

On rare occasions, Masaba Gupta allows herself a cheat meal. On one such Sunday, she indulged in the delight of a homemade dessert, aka Parle-G pudding. The delectable treat was prepared by none other than her friend and pastry chef, Pooja Dhingra. This drool-worthy dessert was made with juicy mango chunks and some cocoa dusting. Chocolate biscuits were added for some crunch and a rich flavour. Raving about the dish, Masaba called her friend a "Genius. Brilliant. Magic maker." Read on to know more.





Masaba Gupta's foodie shenanigans are our favourite.