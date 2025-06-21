Masaba Gupta never shies away from sharing her foodie adventures on her social media handle. From her healthy go-to breakfast options to a sneak peek into her Mexican lunch to simply enjoying a homemade chutney, the entrepreneur always keeps us posted on her culinary adventures. And guess what? She's back again with another update that left us drooling for a fresh, homemade dessert. On July 21, the 35-year-old personality took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Apple Crumble. That's right! In the picture, we can spot the dessert in a baking pan laced with apples, topped with a bubbly, crunchy, golden topping of what seems to be oats. In the caption, she wrote, “Made Apple Crumble because such is life.” Adding to it, Gupta tagged celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra and asked, “Who am I?”





Watch Masaba Gupta's story below:

This is not the first and only time that Gupta has given us a glimpse into her choice of food. Last week, the Masaba-Masaba actor shared a snapshot of her Mexican meal that she enjoyed at home. In the picture, we could spot several dishes, including guacamole, Mexican rice, and more. See what she ate and read all about it here.

And not just for herself, but Masaba also makes healthy and nutritious food for her 8-month-old daughter, Matara. Celebrating her birthday a couple of days ago, Gupta shared that she prepared a nourishing dessert for the little one: A delicious popsicle made from dragon fruit and pomegranate. Sharing the picture of her wholesome creation, she wrote, “Matara's 8-month birthday = Made dragon fruit and pomegranate popsicles.” Read the full story here.





Masaba Gupta's foodie adventures are too good to be missed! What do you think she'll share next? Let us know in the comments below.