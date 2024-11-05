Masaba Gupta celebrated her 35th birthday on November 2, 2024. She recently took to Instagram not to give a glimpse into a fancy party but rather a quiet moment of post-birthday celebration. Ever the foodie, Masaba Gupta's birthday update centred around yummy treats. She shared a picture of a plate with two half-eaten pieces of different cakes on it. One had layers of white cream and sponge with strawberries in it. The other seemed to be a chocolate mousse cake. In her Instagram story, Masaba gave a shout-out to her friend, the chef and baker, Pooja Dhingra.

In the caption, she explained, "Every year, Poojie makes me the first birthday cake(s) of the season for my birthday. While the sponge cream is my favourite, it has now been replaced by this strawberry mousse cake BUT I do like to mix the two and everyone should tell her to make it a double-decker mixed cake because my combinations are genius but also mildly gross. Anyway, I'm still eating it three days after my birthday and I shall never share." Check out the screengrab below:

Chef Pooja Dhingra also curated the awe-inspiring desserts for Masaba Gupta's baby shower some time ago. Taking to her Instagram handle, the chef posted glimpses from the decadent dessert station, which featured macarons, cookies, milk candies, a variety of cakes, biscuits, cupcakes dubbed 'baby cakes', tiramisu, tarts, and a tempting tall cake. All the sweet treats were in shades of brown, beige and white, which reflected the overall theme of the event. Click here to read the full article.

