Masaba Gupta's foodie updates always get our attention. Her candid approach, combined with her love for a realistically balanced diet, makes her foodie posts stand out. Recently, she revealed some of the treats she has indulged in as she waited for the nine months of her pregnancy to get over. She took to Instagram to share several of the tasks she accomplished in the meantime. The first slide in the carousel shows a picture of Masaba Gupta with the text "POV: when 9 months feel like 9 years..." The photos that follow give us a glimpse at what her schedule has looked like during that time.





One of them shows delicious-looking pizzas. One of them is a pepperoni topping, while the other is topped with olives, chicken, herbs and other flavourful ingredients. The next image is of a decadent piece of chocolate cake. The camera zooms in on the layers of the treat in a drool-worthy manner.

The caption of the post reads, "Shot all the content I have to for 3 months / taken a selfie from every angle / rearranged the house / eaten all the cake and pizza I can / rearranged the planters in the store / harassed my husband and dog / checked on the pigeon and their newborn baby and it's still not over." Take a look below:

Before this, Masaba had shared details about each of her meals and their timings in an Instagram post. She detailed what she eats "on a really good day", explaining that "The 80/20 rule is golden for me. 80% of the time it's great, nutritious food and the rest of the time - BRING ON THE [emojis for a pastry, French fries, pizza and burger] - cos I love it all." Click here to read the full story.





