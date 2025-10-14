Masaba Gupta is a strict connoisseur of healthy eating. But sometimes even the best of us slip. In her latest Instagram entry, the fashion designer opened up about suffering from high cortisol levels. ICYDK: Cortisol, aka the body's stress hormone, helps regulate sugar, blood pressure, and inflammation. Cortisol may rise due to several factors, including a lack of physical activity, a poor diet, chronic stress, and improper sleep. In such cases, focusing on what you eat plays a key role in managing your cortisol - and that is exactly what Masaba did.





Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Wholesome Breakfast Was Inspired By Athiya Shetty - See Pic





The designer offered fans a peek into her nutritious morning meal to help manage her cortisol levels. The snap featured a plate of beetroot and oats chilla. Masaba Gupta also consumed "savoury chia seed pudding with cucumber, peanut powder, hing (asafoetida), curry leaves, mustard, and yoghurt." The side note read, "Apparently, my cortisol levels are through the roof. Calming it down with ghar ka khana (home-made mood). It all begins in the kitchen."

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram story below:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Gave Waffles A Protein Twist With Ragi And Chocolate - See Pic





On Saturday, Masaba Gupta celebrated her daughter Matara's first birthday. She welcomed the baby girl with her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra. The joyous event was marked by close friends and family, coupled with a delectable feast. The best part? Matara's parents cut not one, but four unique and delicious cakes on her special day. The first was a silvery dessert topped with grey frosting and flower decorations. Next came a cone-shaped, hat-like cake in pink, adorned with floral designs.





The other two appetising sweet delicacies featured a butterfly-themed cake and a vanilla wonder garnished with soft pink macarons. The guests were served an assortment of dishes arranged beautifully on the table. There was khandvi, vada pav, dhokla, jalebis, and two other bowls containing what appeared to be soups. Click here to know more.

Masaba Gupta's food updates are a delight for fans, showcasing everything from healthy eats to indulgent treats. We're eagerly awaiting her next culinary adventure!