Masaba Gupta is a true-blue foodie at heart. The fashion designer keeps us entertained by frequently sharing her foodie moments on Instagram. Once again, to delight our food-hungry eyes, she dropped a snap of her yummy-looking breakfast on Instagram Stories. What was on her plate, you ask? Boiled sweet potatoes topped with a fried egg. The dish was garnished with some greens and sliced onions. The breakfast seemed either hosted or inspired by actress Athiya Shetty. How do we know? In her caption, Masaba wrote, "Fried egg and a bed of boiled sweet potato @athiyashetty things."

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram story below:

Masaba Gupta has always been vocal about her love for a clean and healthy lifestyle. Giving her followers another dose of wellness inspiration, she took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a picture that instantly grabbed attention. In the snap, she's seen holding up a tall glass of what she proudly called her "retinol juice". She even listed out the exact ingredients: "carrot, ginger, orange, lemon, and turmeric." Alongside the post, she left a cheeky reminder, writing, "Drink your retinol." Click here to read the full story.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of a healthy dessert. Feeling a waffle craving, she opted for ragi waffles instead of the usual version - a wholesome twist on the classic treat. But she didn't stop there. She swapped the regular chocolate spread for a "chocolate almond protein spread," keeping it indulgent yet nutritious. And to top it off, she added two blueberries to her plate. Here is the full story.

Whether it's a wholesome breakfast, a nutrient-packed juice, or a guilt-free dessert, Masaba Gupta shows that you can indulge and stay healthy at the same time.