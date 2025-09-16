Masaba Gupta isn't just a fashion designer; she's also a big-time food lover. If you follow her on Instagram, you know she loves sharing her foodie adventures. From her affection for chillas to home-cooked meals, her feed often gives us a glimpse into her kitchen favourites. Recently, the fashion designer shared a picture of a fun dessert with a healthy twist on her Instagram Stories. Craving waffles, she skipped the usual ones and opted for ragi waffles instead. And instead of regular chocolate spread, Masaba chose a chocolate almond protein spread. To top it off, there were even two blueberries on her plate.

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram story below:

A few days back, Masaba Gupta showed her followers what her Sunday plate looked like. Her spread had all the right things: a bowl of yellow dal, some pulao on the side, flavour-packed Hyderabadi chicken kebabs, crispy tuk, and a bunch of pickled onions for that extra kick. It was the kind of meal that makes a Sunday feel complete. Masaba kept the vibe chill and captioned the picture, "Sunday mode," with a heart-eyes emoji. Click here to read the full story.





Back in July, Masaba Gupta took a quick break with her mom, actor Neena Gupta. She shared a bunch of pictures from the getaway on Instagram, and, as always, the food caught everyone's eye. The trip had its share of simple but fun eats. The mother-daughter duo started things off with two cups of soft-serve ice cream, finished with a generous cookie crumble on top. Then came something more filling: a juicy roasted chicken piece topped with fresh microgreens. Here is the full story.

We simply love Masaba Gupta's foodie shenanigans. What do you think she'll indulge in next?