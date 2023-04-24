Masaba Gupta never ceases to impress us with her ace designing skills, vocal advocacy of body positivity, and commitment to fitness, inspiring many women in the country to lead a healthy lifestyle. While she strongly advocates for this cause, she doesn't shy away from indulging in her favourite foods every now and then. If you follow her on Instagram, you would know that she doesn't miss a chance to keep her fans updated with her food adventures. Recently, the designer-actor was in Chandigarh and treated herself to a mouth-watering Punjabi meal. Can you guess what she ate?





Also Read: Masaba Gupta's 'Great Night' Features This Delicious Meal - See Pic





Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her delicious indulgence. In the video that she shared, she can be seen relishing a plate full of butter chicken and butter garlic naan in a hotel room. Expressing her love for this Punjabi meal from a popular dhaba in Chandigarh, she says, "We're at Pal Dhaba, or rather Pal Dhaba is here with us in Chandigarh. We're having butter garlic naan and butter chicken, which is the love of my life." The caption of the post reads, "You need your boiled sabzi as much as you need your butter chicken na? A survival guide #Chandigarh #MasabasWearsBy". Take a look:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? We're certainly craving some butter chicken and naan after looking at Masaba Gupta's post. If you're in the same boat, we've got you covered. Here we have a super delicious butter chicken recipe that spells indulgence in every bite. Click here for the recipe. And to pair with it, here's a quick and easy butter naan recipe that you can try at home.





Also Read: Masaba Gupta's 'Monday Morning Breakfast' Features This Special Meal - See Pic





It's no secret that Masaba is a passionate foodie who often shares glimpses of her culinary adventures with us. In March, she indulged in a cheese dish over the weekend and shared a photo of a bowl filled with delicious mac and cheese. The caption in the story read, "I will never have abs & it's okay," followed by a drooling face emoji. You can read all about it here.







As Masaba frequently shares glimpses from her foodie diaries, we can't wait to see what she indulges in next. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.