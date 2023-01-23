It's Monday again; meaning, it's time to pull up our socks and get set for the hectic week ahead. Planning the day, preparing meals and more - weekdays can be overwhelming at times. What works as a breather in between is good food. We believe that a hearty breakfast can help set the mood for the whole day. It seems popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta totally resonates with this. She is an open advocate of eating healthy and is also set on a path to make her fans lead healthier life by sharing her frequent workout regimes and clean eating habits. But she also doesn't shy away from enjoying her favourite dishes once in a while. It was one such morning today when Masaba started her day with the most popular street food from Mumbai - it's the classic vada pav.





Masaba Gupta is quite active on social media and keeps sharing slices of her daily life through posts and stories on Instagram. We enjoy her stories where she shares her health tips, diet plans and indulgences. Her latest Instagram story features a plateful of vada pav with mirchi by the side. She added Daler Mehndi's popular song 'Tunak Tunak Tu' in the background to express her happy mood (seeing the food). What made the meal yet more special is the fact that it was prepared by her mother and actor Neena Gupta.





"You have to eat two together. Otherwise, the universe gets upset. Monday morning breakfast. Courtesy @neena_gupta," she captioned the picture. Here's the Insta-story for you:

Also Read: "Completed 21 Days Off Sugar": Masaba Gupta Gives Us Major Health Goals

Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks scrumptious; isn't it? Actor Neena Gupta too took to the photo-sharing app to share her plate of vada pav. "Atma tripti (soul satisfactory)," she captioned the picture. Check it here:





Also Read: Neena Gupta Is On A South Indian Cooking Spree And We Have The Recipes

Photo Credit: Instagram

Seeing the pictures, are you too slurping like us? If yes, then here's a surprise for you. We bring you the recipe for classic Mumbai vada pav that you can easily replicate at home. Click here for the recipe.





What are you waiting for? Prepare vada pav at home and enjoy breakfast, Masaba and Neena Gupta style!